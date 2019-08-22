Transcript for 11-year-old cancer survivor starts lemonade stand for pediatric cancer research

We miss love doing. Law. Extensive me Kahne sits saying my treatment stung miss Carson is run. And I'm on my bank. The eleven year old Ryan Collins is engulf place family and friends and I. A year nearly to the day that he was rushed vomiting and crushed by headaches to Lurie Children's Hospital. Within days he had a meg to a blessed normal removed from the base of the skull like cancer he has put on the run with a year of radiation. Or work. One. And I and then. Pretty emotional day and so high and I had stacked to. You know my hands on me because that active they do. Mall lineman. Ed. This sixth grader would be Sylvester Stallone rocky eye of the tiger motif not only on his back but in his heart. Found strength during his fight to raise money for pediatric cancer research through Ryan's hope lemonade stands a Naperville that raise some 4300 dollars. Which he gave to the hospital today. Thanks. I think this is an inch what these kids go through is. Time. It's the worst thing you can see. And have your child go through. And then to have him come out and the end of it and want to help others and to. Make improvements in the health care industry for her other children have been more powerful them. And don't fleeing now hacked percent X. Man. Miles yes and some.

