-
Now Playing: Parents fight for custody after stopping son's chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: How weight stigma almost prevented a woman from getting a diagnosis
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old cancer survivor starts lemonade stand for pediatric cancer research
-
Now Playing: What parents should know about measles outbreak as kids head back to school
-
Now Playing: Doctors believe teen's lung failure due to vaping
-
Now Playing: This teen is living her best life after surviving a rare 18-hour transplant surgery
-
Now Playing: Vaping can temporarily harm blood flow: Study
-
Now Playing: Breastfeeding basics: All of your questions answered
-
Now Playing: New guidelines to hopefully improve breast cancer screening
-
Now Playing: How the online 'Survivor Net' community is spreading hope
-
Now Playing: 21 new measles cases reported last week: CDC
-
Now Playing: Vaping linked to breathing problems in several states
-
Now Playing: Parents call for boycott of Weight Watcher's app for kids
-
Now Playing: 10 common sleep myths: Put bad habits to rest and wake up a better sleeping routine
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Family confronts mother about opioid abuse
-
Now Playing: How to fight the 'Sunday Scaries'
-
Now Playing: Woman battling several diseases finds healing through surfing
-
Now Playing: VR may mean real pain relief for hospital patients
-
Now Playing: What parents need to know about vaping and kids