Transcript for 14 states report highest new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Corona virus continues its deadly spread across the globe doctor Anthony found she calling it his worst nightmare here in the US 21 states are now seeing cases rise. In Arizona some hospitals are now struggling to care for the very sick with some being urged to activate their emergency protocols. Our Matt Gutman is there. Tonight Arizona's Health Department urging hospitals to activate their emergency plans. More than 5000 new cases since June 1 and now hospital saying their annexing out what icu beds. We need to really. B you come socially responsible when we go outside the socially distance you know I think there's evidence that we're not doing that. 21 states and Puerto Rico registering a rise in cove it. And fourteen states including Arizona have seen their highest seven day average growth since the pandemic began. The governor here lifting that stay at home order on May fifteenth people gather in large groups again if bars and restaurants. You know right now we're fine. But if we continue at a look at at a rate like this we're facing. Significant chance that we're gonna have to shut down the state again. FEMA saying community transmission is the highest driver of growth in nearly two thirds of the hot spots in 31 states Scott Felix is a 25 realty says he got sick after camping to ring Memorial Day. He's like a 104 fever and tested positive for Kofi. A lot of people lyrics Coxe who lives at the Harlem. Only in it already the corona virus. Guilt that. They don't miss you. And that tuchman joins us now live from Phoenix and Matt with much Arizona almost fully reopening given these headlines about the rising cases. How are people reacting who just weeks ago may have thought hey we're we're pretty good now. Yeah I mean it depends which people are asking about people go to bars and restaurants here lot of mistakes we aren't good we don't know a lot of people who've been sickened so. We're gonna go about our daily business in their super happy. To beat back to a semblance of normal but. The people who work at hospitals like this actually tell us that they feel safer. In their covic awards at people who are struggling with the virus on. In icu beds on ventilator is then they are out in the public because only about. 20% of the people. In Phoenix in Arizona. Are wearing masks so people who work at hospitals and clinicians who are watching these epidemiological. Curves are very concerned about the future but everybody else seems to think well. I think we're gonna be okay because it's only the elderly and people we don't know for getting sick and dying but as you heard in the piece. Those numbers are climbing inexorably. May fifteenth the models predicted 600 dead total in the state of Arizona. This week they are now predicting about 4500 dead in. And that number could rise. Back tuchman live for us in Phoenix thanks so much you're reporting tonight.

