Transcript for 17 bodies found inside New Jersey nursing home amid COVID pandemic

So forests our time in New Jersey more than 3000 deaths found a population most devastated has been. Those living in nursing homes where bodies are literally piling up in some places I would change reported Derek Mueller his linemen to listen and. Ben good morning New Jersey nursing homes are in crisis and now there's calls for this one right behind me. To get shut down this is the Elizabeth and nursing and rehab center this is after more than two dozen people have died here. In recent weeks and look at this picture that we got off FaceBook posted by the aid of a police a few days ago that box truck is a makeshift morgue. Parked outside the and oversaw would you nursing home. We've learned now that police have broken when a tip found at least seventeen. Bodies they are. And 68 people have died there in recent weeks the New Jersey herald reporting it's now under investigation. Meanwhile here in Elizabeth a small group of protesters are urging the mayor and the governor to get involved. That's after 26 people died at this facility in recent weeks including at least twelve confirmed. To be from covered ninety. Please. Did you see them be asked. Of these residents cheered as governor Murphy it's a close this place down to evacuate these residents and get them out of harm's way. We still need help and are nursing homes. That's why we're trying to call up as many nursing says we can. The staffing in the PP. Continue to be a problem. And the health commissioner says he's situation has gotten so bad that she is now operating under the assumption. That every nursing home a long term care facility in the state. As some sort of outbreak of covic nineteen when reporting live in Elizabeth under bullish it'll seven Eyewitness News.

