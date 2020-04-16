29 states in 'ball game' of opening 'relatively soon': Trump

More
The president also said that some states could reopen "literally tomorrow."
0:34 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 29 states in 'ball game' of opening 'relatively soon': Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The president also said that some states could reopen \"literally tomorrow.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70197738","title":"29 states in 'ball game' of opening 'relatively soon': Trump","url":"/Health/video/29-states-ball-game-opening-trump-70197738"}