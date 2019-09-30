Transcript for A 39-year-old woman undergoes sleeve gastrectomy surgery: Nov. 10, 2011

Good evening I'm Terry Moran it's thick cut of extreme decision that if we are lucky we never face to risk an irreversible medical procedure. In hopes of repairing a chronic health problem and starting life and you. The woman you are about to me now 39 years old. Came to believe that her weight problems would kill her before she got to see are children merit so she took the lead. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman with her story. For holy with whom the breaking point came when her ten year old son Peyton couldn't get his arms around her for a heart. When we first met her last October it was more than 200 pounds overweight. She could barely walk much less keep up with Payton who eleven year old son Tyler and her husband Barry out. For as long as she could remember holding the tune has been fat cat fight wait six. Every. Came out. Growing up she thought her personality could deflect attention from her body sides. I always tried to. It a fine friend unifying person you know. Cracked jokes to people when really touching by the way outlook she tried to hide the weight in other ways always fight Dovonte to take a daycare or I would be in the act no political complications yet. But it 370. Pounds Polly was morbidly obese. As a nurse she knew she had her life around. Or it was too late I wanna be around I want I want in my grandchildren one day I wanna see my kids get married you know. Although if mouth and millennium or F. After years of unsuccessful died in poli decided on a drastic measure passed lead constricting surgery to remove 85%. Of her stunning. Permanently I don't want a post summer. So for over a radical operation that is now being conducted on an outpatient basis for as little as 121000 dollars. The beauty of this when distractions that. The patients lose weight twice as fast as we have seen with other surgical procedures. That's doctor David tree Polly's geriatric surgeon and a preacher of the sleep distracting me gospel. I'm always Bennett. Are not obese not just carrying Tanya very anxious I am Sam gash in its balance. That was. Paramedics and not do it anymore I'm ready to do with some of Anthony didn't. In less than an hour and with very little blood a banana sized pouch is cut from this Dominic and stapled shot. The remainder of the stomach is twirled out of a dime sized hole. What kind of weight do you expect people could lose it in the first let's say three months that's not unusual for us to see a patient lose. 400 pounds and six months what also goes in the stomach is removed is a hormone called drunk. We've grown as its powerful appetite stimulant and we remove this part of the stomach most of our patients tell us after surgery they're not hungry ever. Lee district in the it's a new procedures than traditional Barry actress surgery. So new that it's not covered by insurance in most cases. The long term consequences are still unknown the short term results however are stunning. I'm Melanie I had my surgery five months ago I had to get street sleet and up lost 83. I'm Lindsey I am user 83 and a half months ago and up plus 66. I am only I laughed at him if he announced. Eleven months. For holly the results are just to striking. It and came on top off at her entire relationship to our food his chain. Meals are now healthy and every morsel shoot thirty times. Engine but okay can you handle left before the surgery had actually this would you be a problem when a Canadian dollar. It will play after which of six thanks Ryan let's chicken. One year after her surgery a 135. Pounds goal or her portion sizes are still tiny. I'm well I am yeah I did sat on the tip of he's support going to be the bids but when everyone around her hands full plates she's not even attempted. If I wanna bite of pomp and I'll let myself have that case that I don't let it. Control me or are it doesn't consume my thoughts pike east to. For the first time as long as this 39 year old can remember she's excited about something new. Shoppach currencies. I think it happened I like to try on different things different -- things that would have never picked up before she's gone from a size thirty. To a size eighteens also shared. They need the inhibitions she says her back her whole life I always thought I was very outgoing I thought I had had that personality. But I find I'm left had to attend in social situations. I always would kind of be the girl who stood in the back for the picture Nan off find. I don't peeler is on comfortable socially. And there's an even more important milestone. My youngest Catholic data could be hit home in what Erica he went (%expletive) hug you and I think it's time. Remember would pains little fingers didn't quite make it around his mom's waste and candidate campaign talking like. He hopes. You thought so that can be up with a heel contain following around my back home for Nightline I'm Matt Gutman in Huntsville Louisiana.

