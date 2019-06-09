Transcript for 3rd vaping-related death reported, CDC vows to find out 'what is making people sick'

More deaths linked to vein things are rocking that. This time someone over the age of 65 in Minnesota and another patient in Indiana. Indiana state department of health has confirmed the first Indiana death. From Beijing related lung injury in an adult. The state department of health there are confirming the death was due to severe lung injury linked to a history of deepening. We are seeing the number anything related injuries Wright said. The CDC says they're working tirelessly and relentlessly to investigate what appears to be a surging number of severe lung illnesses. Linked to. 400 in fifty cases across 33 states. He can he investigation and more information your voice you can be Democrats but as I think. That acting should not be added and they should not being met. Officials say patients would this mysterious respiratory illness. Typically a flu like symptoms and shortness of breath for several days. Each new missiles. My lungs are is that musicals. Adam her good reader was hospitalized for duties he almost didn't make it they told me. If we didn't bring her name only brought him in. His lungs would have collapsed and he would've died while a common cause of the severe reactions believed to be chemical exposure. It's not clear what specific product or chemical may be responsible for the recent spike. Now some lawmakers are demanding that more be done senator Dick Durbin says it's a beeping epidemic. He's calling on the FDA commissioner get action in the next ten days. He says he'll call for his resignation. Accurately ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.