Transcript for 95% of Wisconsin COVID deaths were among unvaccinated

New data shows what health officials had predicted from the start that coping vaccines are extremely effective at preventing serious illness and death no vaccine is 100% effective but I'm these vaccines are about as close to that as any vaccine has been able to abuse the Wisconsin department of health services reports that 95%. Of people who died from Coca complications since March. Were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated and 99%. Of those hospitalized this year with Kobe were unvaccinated. The vast majority of people who worsening our hospitals and who are dying of okay related complication. Our our backs and fortunately the state reports that 21 of the 433. Kobe deaths since March or 5%. Were breakthrough cases people who were fully vaccinated. Health officials say most of those cases where people with immune deficiencies or other underlying health concerns. But as for nearly all cope it related hospitalizations. There are unvaccinated almost of the letter you can almost count on it go to Vegas and thought of that on it that if you admit somewhat of a Gregg nineteen right now in a hospital they have not received a Mexican. And here in Milwaukee caddie where vaccination rates trail the state average local leaders say this new data. Simply points to the need to not only continue but to ramp up efforts to get more shots in arms. In Milwaukee county and get points got WS at twelve news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.