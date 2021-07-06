Transcript for ABC News Live Update: FDA approves new treatment for obesity

Good morning I'm then a state of thanks for streaming live cats and today's update vice president Harris is in Guatemala this morning on her first international trip since taking office. This is her first stop on the Latin America trip aimed at addressing the root causes behind the flow of migrants to the US border. The number of apprehensions at the border on pace to hit the highest levels in decades through. The vice president will hold a press conference with the president of Guatemala at 1:35 eastern and we'll bring that he lives. When it happens from. Amazon CEO Jeff face so says he is going to space. Basis is set to take off on July 20 on border rocket built by his own space company blue Argentine. His brother will also join along with the winner of an option for the last available seat. The flight the last about thirty minutes taking passengers to the edge of space where they will experience weightlessness for about three minutes. And wildfires in Arizona have now forced back residents to start evacuating their homes. About 150 firefighters are battling the telegraph fire south of superior Arizona. Officials say the fire started Friday afternoon and other sheriff's department has ordered superior residents to be ready to evacuate if officials give that order. And wreck. High temperatures hit all across the country this weekend with the first heat wave of the season in the midwest and the northeast. Some cities even opened cooling centers rob Marciano is in Central Park this morning where temperatures hit ninety degrees this weekend good morning rob. Hey good morning Diane a relatively cool start of the day here in Central Park and because of that people are out there walking their dogs their ride their bikes there they're running. The do whatever they can for exercise now before it gets really hot later on today for the first week of June make no mistake this is a significant. If not dangerous heat wave in some spots of the country as far north is as Burlington Vermont 95 degrees for a record high temperature yesterday was this video out of Manchester, New Hampshire. They don't record high above 94 degrees and people distract caught anywhere they can get beaches on the sprinkler amend try to get some shade if you can. From there we go to Philadelphia the at the sprinklers on the outdoor restaurants Al fresco not very fresco. Very very toasty and they're sweating and that Philadelphia's three days in the row their heat advisory up the humidity is increasing to. Chicago heading to the lake front look at this I mean it's it was Assad is our dismay people on the lake front. Before the pandemic without a doubt of people are out they're trying to cool off any way they can't today's high temperatures will be similar to yesterday's and for the folks in the Dakotas especially South Dakota using tabs up and over 100 degrees front and how long pier one attitude 95 and cargo bin Minneapolis. Here in the five really be six days straight now ninety plus degree heat and the humidity building a little bit more I think on East Coast and because of that. Heat advisories have been posted for some of the bigger cities away from the coast now and includes Philadelphia 96 degrees what will feel like in the shade with the humidity. 92 at Hartford 93 degrees in Albany and and look at that and conquer New Hampshire 95 leave all the way up to Bangor Maine. 95 degrees going to be heat and access today so try to stay cool and and yeah I mean climate change is playing a pardon easy way to especially when we see them. This early in the season so stooge can't stay cool in now protect the environment Diana W. There are Marciano thank you. And the FDA has approved a groundbreaking treatments for obesity. An existing diabetes drug can now be administered at a higher dose for use with patients struggling with chronic obesity. On a rain ABC's medical contributor emergency medical position doctor Darian southern for more on this. And the latest on the pandemic doctor Sutton thanks for being here must or this new treatment. How significant. Is this and has a work. All this is incredibly important news in the world of obesity medicine this medication which is commonly known as someone who tied. It works by suppressing appetite and what have studies have shown us that it can add to increase our Oreo contribute to weight loss by as much as ten to 15%. And as high as 20% and study participants so he's incredibly important news because that's only a few of available medications in the treatment of obesity. What will it be available is are there any limits on who will be able to get this treatment. So it's currently available because it is currently in use for treatment of diabetes at different doses on hand as well as far as availability and accessibility. That's a look at every issue it's indicated for patients with a BMI over thirty or those under thirty with an obesity related health condition. But unfortunately it might not be accessible to all as it will likely be expensive but the price has yet to be determined. Not and I also want to ask you about the pandemic because nearly half of all eligible Americans are now fully vaccinated against Kobe in nineteen never went well and all we're back. The pace of new vaccinations is slow and we're now averaging less than one million shots per day down from 3.3 million in April so. Where that puts us in terms of reaching herd immunity. So immediately hands are trajectory when we look at our timeline and terms of when we can achieve that 70% vaccine induced herd immunity. And initially earlier on in the pandemic ordered acceding to the three million people per day we were hoping to see that number obtain in July or August. But now trajectories are pushing it to September and October and so that's really unfortunate. That's especially those who are young and healthy are presumably more hesitant to get the vaccine. And it's understandable that the risk is not zero and I'm trying to help my patients understand. They cook nineteen is still very much at risk as this pandemic is ongoing some hopeful that more more people continue to participate in vaccine use. All right doctor Darius and great to talk to you thank you. Thank you she. And Prince Harry and Maggie and have announced the birth of their daughter a little of that Diana Mountbatten Windsor over the weekend or they're calling her Lily for short. She's the first senior royal to be born in the United States ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie Burley has the details. This morning the newest royal born an American citizen is now shaking up the British line of succession. Lieutenant Diana mourned Friday in California and nicknamed Willie by parents the duke and duchess of so six. Despite stepping back as a working member of the royal family pretty scenery is still six in line to the road. Followed by his son Archie and now little bat. Prince Andrew of the queens in battled son stubborn bumped denying and lying little bank joins queen Elizabeth's ten. Other great grandchildren. Just when he eighteen photo showing the queen with seven of them at her Balmoral Castle. Her first name blue Labatt a tribute to her great grandmother and her second Diana to relate grandmother. To name also shared by her cousin princess Charlotte. It's instantly that Adam may go to reaching out. Plural found him maybe this is and so by bill that did go too far and some things. Who have been set you should really good divesting its humorous significant moment in the recent modern royal family LLC that honoring the moment. The royal name for a California girl. The limit Diana's the first senior royal to be born in America the only other royal to be born State's nine model Windsor. The granddaughter of the queen's first cousin who was born in LA in 2013. A little bit like her brother are chiefs won't receive all royal title right away. A. She would be America's schools princess today will be quite some things that the Prince Charles does become killing them but it will happen for both. Britain's two princess a little. Send and even hearing from the royal family as well with some really special shout outs on social media Prince Charles saying congratulations. Prince William and Kate say they're just elated by the arrival of little baby Lilly W London seem to be really thrilled as well many say how touched they are by the baby's name is. A moving tribute not only to the queen but. But also to Princess Diana and I don't see this as well the Willamette Diana already making a splash across headlines and after headline here in the UK nearly every paper has her name on this morning clearly in this royal baby is being celebrated on two continents today plan. And I get stuck ABC's far correspondent Maggie really thank you. And for more on the newest were you can wax the ABC news special the American royal baby streaming tonight on Hulu. And like to get paid by the state eight to go back to work. We have the latest on new cash incentives to get more unemployed people back into the work force. Right after this break. Welcome back as businesses reopen from the pandemic more and more complaining that they can't find enough staff despite millions of Americans still unemployed. Now governments are stepping in offering extra cash incentives try to get people back to work ABC news congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has more. I'd concorde food Columbia New Hampshire mr. Chris Gilbert says hiring has never been a problem. Until now how challenging hasn't been even just to get people to why. Very challenges I've been doing this for thirty years and I've never steroids. This his kitchen now closed none of workers to prepare the food. The store hours are reduced they don't have the staff to keep the doors open what do you fear mouse about best. Losing the sales enough that I have to start letting people go Carol in the long run we have to close up. Nationwide millions are unemployed but hiring has slowed. So now governors in six seats are offering residents up to 2000 dollars to get back to work or just open and we're saying let's let us take that. Third and allow folks the opportunity make it equal across the board regardless of what you gonna do not connect discriminate by what your job might be food and make sure it's available for everybody. New Hampshire is one of 2.5 Republican led states moving to slash federal unemployment benefits for millions the summer. Faithful loads of big creek with a saline Arizona says those weekly checks for part of the problem. You really buster but some forty hours a week for an extra sixty bottles. Are allowed people answer is no. Economists insist that's only a small piece of the puzzle pointing to other factors like lack of child care and concerns about Kobe nineteenth. With some scenes are stepping in to help with that sealed Arizona's governor is giving out a one time bonus of 2000 dollars and three months of child care assistance for those who returned to work. Keeping small business owners optimistic. I doubled the size. A pre in nineteen him we were doing better that we ever had. And we're still not factory were both Vienna's side pulled yet. Right so here's the deal in order to cash in and most of these staged at the come off of unemployment and show that you've been at work. For at least eight weeks in states like New Hampshire you can get a smaller site bid of 500 dollars if you take a part time job and it's still to this type in. If your job is remember. RA ABC news congressional correspondent re just got thank you. And that doesn't credits ABC news live update on Sunday Maceda thanks for joining us remember ABC news love is here Mario all day with the latest news context and analysis

