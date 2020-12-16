Transcript for ABC News Live Update: FDA panel to vote on Moderna’s vaccine as soon as tomorrow

Good morning I'm Diana stated thanks for streaming with us in today's update the FDA advisory panel is set to vote on the Dennis Cohen in nineteen vaccine as soon as tomorrow. Health care workers around the country are currently getting his first doses of the Pfizer vaccines. This is California activate its mass fatality program preparing for the worst days of the pandemic yet. Also ahead sixty million Americans are bracing for a nor'easter already causing dangerous conditions on highways. The possible blizzard is set to slammed the country from Georgia to New England some places could see you more than a foot of snow. Changes he joins us live with the latest forecast. And one on one with Connolly Harris just a few weeks away from being sworn in as the first woman and first black American to become vice president's. How she says she and president elect Biden plan to unite the American people. The people here in Washington DC who got to stop living in a bubble. The exclusive interview with our Robin Roberts with 35 days to go until the inauguration. We begin with the latest on the corona virus as we near authorization of a second vaccine. The FDA has released its official review of men Daryn as trials finding the vaccine highly effective. Tomorrow an independent panel meet to decide whether to recommend men Daryn as vaccine for emergency use authorization. If that happens and the FDA agrees. We could see that vaccine authorized as early as Friday and early next week we could see six million men dare to doses shipped out. That would mean to vaccines approved and underway by Christmas Victor canto has the latest. This morning reinforcements. Are around the corner with an FDA advisory committee set to discuss murderers vaccine tomorrow. There's hope there will be approved as early as the end of the week. In briefing documents posted Tuesday the FDA did not identify any safety concerns or reasons to doubt the vaccine. Noting some people showed minor reactions similar Pfizer's like injection site pain fatigue headache and chills. They said like Pfizer's it still needs to be studied in children. Pregnant and breastfeeding women that and you know compromised individuals. Michael spoke to doctor shelved earlier what he recommends are preparing us what apparently did know. Before you get your cash checks made it common that got three kids and what I'm thinking about it is. I want to get them all fascinated but I want to see a little bit of data from pond children's. And I also policy recommendations the American academy of pediatrics what I'm telling parents is holds high wind children's turn comes up well our data. Club guidance from the pediatricians. And we Unix and. Pfizer's vaccine crisscrossing the country all week. Now a nearly 600 locations. That number expected to grow to more than 12100 sites by the end of this weekend but for millions of vaccine can't come soon enough. Diane good morning just moments ago here about just how they received their first shipment of Pfizer's corona virus vaccine we're actually NA. Hotel conference room and converted into a pharmacy she got the pharmacist here pressure cleaning off their stations right now. Getting ready to start administering those doses will be doing that in a room. Just across the hall here's that shipment there was actually brought right here inside this refrigerator 125. Miles inside with us. They'll be able to vaccinated. 500 front line workers Diane. No important Victor Ken and Miami for us thanks Victor. And I want to bring in doctor Tyler now for more on the is vaccine options doctor if you break down forests. What we know right now about the visor vs the midair and a vaccine. Yes good morning Diane so. There are definitely more similarities than differences on how. Both of them are messenger Arnie vaccines both of them are required to doses color was visors is three weeks apart equipment jerseys for weeks apart. People show real Lee. Great effectiveness. Close to 95%. For both of them but there is after the second dose there is some evidence that jurors may ease some of the effectiveness after the first dose for both vaccines. But those are small numbers I think we have to be a little careful I like to see and ward to on the out over time. Bond and the good news is this high. Effectiveness that we've heard about these true over race. Age and gender so those trees sub categories so really important broad range of people hum. Now remember there are adverse events to come within any vaccine and again there's more similarities than differences between the two vaccines. Both happy injection site reactions there can be pain and he injection site very common headache and fatigue. To those three things occur in most patients we've both vaccines and then the minority patients connect shields. Fevers or inks it looks like perhaps majority has a slightly. I'm greater amount of side effects than visors but. I don't even know that statistically significant durable and a very similar range. I remember who we both vaccines you tend to have more side effects after the second dose in the first dose. Then when it comes to storage. I'm sorry. Certain I know you mean you can not had a good that the storage I know is is part of the question and that's where some people are a little worried about the fighting the vaccine because of to a layman it sounds complicated at least to be storing something at such a low temperature. You're absolutely right that is a big difference between the two Pfizer's requires a super freezer radar nasty story about minus 94 degrees. Fahrenheit that's roughly minus seven year eighty degrees Celsius wears an endurance test he started around minus four degrees Fahrenheit by the way that's not a regular freezer de Dave you and I would have been still even the manager Betsy requires hey still colder freezer but you're right it can distort. And more normal temperatures. Once they're both taken out of the freezer they can be refrigerated. By just for up to five days maturities up to seven days in the interview room temperature. People can be stored for about six hours column one difference is that the jurors does not need to be diluted. Wears visors needs and needs to be diluted within two hours of taking it out of the freezer so. Definitely some differences with the cold chain storage. We know that if you received move them one vaccine so for all these health care workers are receiving the Pfizer vaccine. They will need to receive advisor vaccine for the second dose you can't come behind that you but if you're starting from scratch assuming the mid Daryn a vaccine does get approved. When it comes available if both are available how do you decide. Which want to get can we as patients decide which one we want or how does that get figured out. I think that remains unclear right now for example we're starting our best seeing campaign or our system tomorrow how we only have advisory vaccine right now but. He's a rookie in at least in the initial stages we we are not going to be able to choose our vaccine we are going to be offered a certain type of vaccine over time there. That could change we just don't know yet. And we heard actors out talking about kids saying you know and we still need more data on that sort knocking any vaccine in children just yet what are the other big questions. That medical experts will be looking out for as this vaccine is administered more widely. Of course there there's still many questions that you're absolutely right young children under the age of sixteen were not studied in the trials by the way advisors how emergency use is for sixteen and older mature and as is going to be for eighteen and older but also remember not just young children pregnant women or not studied in either trial begging you don't com. Compromised patients weren't study neither trust that doesn't mean that those are Contra indications. Again we want we the risks and the benefits as a provider when I know that right now cope in nineteen as the number one killer in the United States. I really want these vulnerable populations to be vaccinated even though we don't know the risk factor racial other things to or ability of the vaccine. How long does that last we don't know yet. Hey that remains BC and another one of these transmissions will these vaccines reduce transmission we just heard with the midyear and a vaccine that there was asymptomatic. Patients after the first dose there's seemed to be less of those in the vaccine group vs the placebo again those are smaller numbers I want to caution you know I think we need more data but hopefully these vaccines will also reduce transmission can't really. You know crush this virus over time. And you touched a bit on a question I got from reviewer on Twitter which was how long before we know if the vaccines will prevent a person from spreading covad nineteen. And if people can still sprouted after being vaccinated can we achieve herd immunity. So I definitely believe that we're going to achieve herd immunity if this is acceptable. For for the United States remember we know that it's available. He's becoming accessible. And now we have to make sure that the majority of the US finds it acceptable if that happens I do believe we'll have herd immunity remember herd immunity is not. One point in time it's not a moment in time there's good is going to be gradual and I believe it will start to see decreasing transmission. You know I think in the spring but it remains TC hopefully very soon we'll see that. The most vulnerable populations in the congregate care settings have decreased hospitalizations and deaths I think that's the first signal that we'll see. Parent actor Todd Eller and always great to have you thank you. Figured it. Part of the weather now we're twenty states are now under snow and ice alert this morning as winter storm hits the East Coast. The nor'easter is set to bring near blizzard conditions and could drop up to two feet of snow in some places. Rob Marciano is tracking the latest. This morning millions are dealing with the impact of a winter storm blanketing parts of the country with heavy snow. The storm turning deadly overnight in Odessa Nebraska this semi truck sliding down this snow covered highway. Did you see the red truck cab barreling past other truck already stopped on the road. In Oklahoma road conditions slip of the tenets of snow there. The satellite project slamming into another truck shutting down the highway. One of the drivers rushed to the hospital and in Texas the same storm system brought about five inches of snow to the panhandle. Now winter storm alerts are up from Georgia to Maine Boston expecting six to twelve inches New York could see a foot. Where the York city implementing stricter restrictions on restaurants following cove in nineteen flare ups this storm forcing restaurants to shatter outdoor dining as well. People need to take it serious seeing it start to make adjustments right now this could be the biggest storm in several years a potentially crippling snowstorm that could cause major travel disruptions school closings and power outages. This is going to be the. First real snowstorm that incorporates all the big northeast cities might be the biggest one that we see in two years confer a lot of amid last year was a big dud. Lot of leftover salt here in Hartford or near Hartford this facility has over a thousand tons of it sitting in this bar and they're over fifty of these facilities across this state alone they've got a fleet of over 600. Alan salt trucks look at this Mack daddy we get to plows up front and I told plow back here that juts out such as the ability to clouds who have been in three lanes of highway you get through these puppies back to back. They can bend it didn't take out the entire highway all at once also has some salt and brine mixture back here. As temperatures are expected the fall below. Freezing and stayed there for quite some time as a what does fall is going to stick around is going to be very typical for these guys to keep up on not clearing these roads are telling me. Please have your viewers stay home if they tankers are more traffic there is on the roadway the longer it takes them to do their job could take him twice as long. When their significant traffic odd snow days you know a lot of kids served our. Schooling at home right because of the pandemic. I'm not sure all schools districts are going to be having a true snow days so won't feel quite the same for kids but I'm sure we'll go be excited nonetheless parents. Not so much fan. Hopefully be able take some time to get this flattens out and have some fun and that's rob Marciano in Hartford Connecticut banks. And for the latest forecasts on sprint chief meteorologist ginger zee ginger how is expected to play out. OK so it's really all day today or early tomorrow and AM Thursday night we will be rid of his sense going to be a 48 hour event for the most part let's go ahead and start with what's behind me. He's CB is and large are orange vehicles not some pain get to see everyday. In New York City here they have 2000 slalom and the the vehicles but he isn't our snow melt terrorists and they can not sixty tons of snow every hour. They may have to employ them sometimes they let it not nationally but as you heard rather just say it's gonna stay cold behind all of this and we are looking for significant snow especially north of here is celeb and start. Winter weather advisory is stretching from Georgia and South Carolina twenty states involved up to Vermont New Hampshire and Maine. Delaware New Jersey have coastal flood advisories and as I mentioned the timing is Washington DC has a brief period as snow but it's gonna go mixture rains here. Going to be in the very low end of any snow totals of any Philadelphia. Tune at 3 PM it starts and it looks like you're gonna flirt with that lines he could see significant snow on the northwest sent us any. Wayne last on the southeast side over to Atlantic city new nothing rendering takes over in New York City up to Hartford Hudson Valley Pope announced. That's where we expected to start around eight inches and some places morally fourteen inches of some of those the snow totals will come with the one to two inch per hour snowfall rates. And I'm topple all of this you're going to have win so that heavy wet snow could be blown around with thirty to sixty miles per hour gusts. It is not just the roads and power lines are concerned about Diane. And power is always such a big concern at do you think that'll be a widespread problem with the storm. I think there'll be plenty of that night I don't think he'll be US friends say in the city necessarily here in New York board necessarily Philadelphia but I think when you start to get up into Connecticut or Massachusetts. And though the winds are whipping and that heavy snow has added up front for the half that's where we're gonna have issues. I didn't know until look out for that ginger zee in New York city's giant snow elders and that a lot of people wish they had one of those for their driveway ginger think you don't have an. And now let's go to Washington where the leaders of both parties in congress say they're getting closer to a deal on cold in nineteen relief. Senator Chuck Schumer said there is genuine desire on both sides to come to an agreement. And senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says congress will not leave for the holidays until they have a deal. Mrs. president trump is responding after McConnell finally acknowledged Joseph Biden selection when senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Has more. 42 days after the election senate majority leader Mitch McConnell finally acknowledging what has been reality ever since the race was called for Joseph Biden more than a month ago. Now one of them gradually president elect Joseph Biden also wanted to grow joined the vice president elect are calling from California Sandra Parrish. Beyond our differences all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president reliant for the very first time. And now vice president elect Kabul here is telling Robin better late than never I think it's critically important you know would have been better to work earlier but. It happened and that's what's most important and so let's move forward let's move forward. And where we can find common purpose and common ground. Let's do that let that be our priority. But president trump still defiant range tweeting in the middle of the night lashing out at McConnell saying it's too soon to give up even though the president has reached the end of the road the Electoral College certified the election. His legal team and allies lost more than fifty challenges some of the president's staunchest allies now vowing to mount a last ditch effort next month when congress officially ratifies the election behind the scenes McConnell saying this would divide the party warning Republicans. Not to go there. Now by all accounts is move amounts to sheer political fear house Republicans would need a senator. To sign on to this movement so far no senator has come forward but there is some appears to be some progress on that much need to cope would relief funding this morning on Capitol Hill. A top lawmakers in both parties met face to face for the first time in months they are now. Vowing to stay through and work through the holiday if they have to in order to reach a deal and they are scheduled to talk again. Later today Diane so many people watching them closely Cecilia Vega in Washington thank you. And in just five weeks president elect Joseph Biden and vice president elect Kabul Harris we'll take office. Harris sat down with our Robin Roberts at her alma mater Howard University just a short trip from the capital. Where she will be sworn in on January 20 here's Robin Roberts. Howard University down. Just a short distance course the capitol the White House as a student could you have imagined being just days away. From such a historic moment. And and I really feel quite emotional about it. It just a few short weeks Kyle Moore Harris will make history when she is sworn in. But following a contentious and extended election season had breed in the country together remains a major challenge grant president Triad. What are your thoughts upon his reluctance to acknowledge. The election in this democracy of ours as Americans. Which is our democracy is strong the Denton any one man. Or woman is about the people. Ten people spoke. And as a country reels from a raging pandemic that has led to more than 300000. American lives lost and cause unemployment to soar. Questions remain about how the new administration will work but congress to bring relief to the American people. The stimulus package down when you're talking about how to work together and come together knowing. There are people in need. What needs to be done or assured. To make sure that it gets me. Past hope throughout announcer if I don't understand. The hesitation. The people. Are so sorry you. You know the numbers ice one in six families in America are describing. Their children is being hungry. The numbers small businesses that have had to permanently closed or are in fear of permanently closing the moratoriums. On evictions and foreclosures are about two and the people here in Washington DC hidden taxes stop living in a bubble. The people have a right to expect that their leaders in congress seedy down. An act in their best interest. The united speak to Joseph and me. We were elected to do a job. And we intend to bring everybody along wants to do the job with us. He has said a hundred today mask mandate other than that what specifically will this administration do to turn this. Pandemic round. Camps and the hundred days of the mask he's urging an additional punishment don't half to but he is saying as a leader. Please everybody. Work could mean here for the first hundred days lets everybody just Wear masks. And see again see the outcomes they are because of course the scientists in the public health officials tell us they'll be really great outcomes if everyone does Wear masks on their public. It is about. Getting through the pandemic around making sure that everyone has access to the vaccine and that they take it. So how do you go about doing that when you know there's so much distrusts especially. In the community of color and is about listening to the people of means and remembering history. And why people feel the way they do and then also reminding folks this vaccine isn't just about one thing I wanting only saving lives. Leaders of both sides. When it comes to the pandemic the day will put that strict guidelines him anything your colleague. In California. The strict guidelines but yet they don't follow through what kind of message does that send. To the American public. I think we passed to. I understand that right now this is a moment for everyone to sacrifice. And if we're gonna get through this together as a country than we all have to do it. And while Harris stands on the cusp of history not only other new challenges but a recent reminder that old ones still exist. A controversial op Ed calling for doctor Jill Biden to drop doctor from her title because her doctorate is it education not medicine. Your reaction when you when you read that when you heard that I was deeply disappointed. That. In 22 money that kind of approach would be given it any legitimacy. Because let's be clear about it. She worked hard she racer kids she went to school also in tonight's school. She got degrees she heard everything she had used that's the American NFC American spirit. So when it there's anyone who tries to diminish the significance of people who work hard at but I think it's is not the America my Franklin. Now the vice president elect and her husband Doug have lost. Are both preparing to shatter gender norms. He's gonna put a stamp on defense making history as well he is that he is making is to he'll be the first. Second gentlemen of the United States of America. And he is very excited about it and I will tell you he has this lecture this is girl debt that he it's almost in tatters but he's very proud of being the father of the daughter and you know he has. And that of course how to be a father and assigned but. He's only. You know we still on I have so much work to do to news from my means at our children of this. Every gender that they should not. Be confined. Buying and the limited perception that some might have of who they aren't what they can be. And this is where we are I think advancing as a society with each one of these moments. It says every one. Don't let anyone puts you and a box. Because of your gender and I think it's important what is going to be going through your mind. When you take that oath of office. I'll be thinking about my mother and I feel the very. Big sense of responsibility. As I send aid recently. That I it will be the first. But I will not be the last can I was raised my mother who said that to me on the time Connolly may be the first to do many things. Make sure you not the last. And that's how this. Shield about this moment. And the vice president elect says he is navigating the weight of the responsibility that comes with being the first but she told Robin Roberts she knows it's an historic moment. But is staying focused on the job and the American people our thanks to Robin for that in your view. And a few things to know before you go to your city's famous New Year's Eve celebration will look real different this year. Organizers say New Year's Eve in Times Square will move forward but without its usual massive crowd of spectators. This year's program instead on a health care workers. And will feature a performance fitting for closing up 20/20. Florian game. My we'll for. And big congrats to Stanford women's basketball coach Tara vanderveer she has surpassed Pat Summitt. For the most victories in division one women's basketball with 1009. Vanderveer celebrated with her team getting the game ball and a new jacket with her nickname on the back. Teague congratulations. To you down. Doesn't this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis we'll see you back here 11 AM eastern time.

