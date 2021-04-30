Former acting CDC director: ‘Herd immunity is going to be a real challenge’

More
Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, discusses how to convince people to get vaccinated and if reopening plans will be hindered.
7:00 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former acting CDC director: ‘Herd immunity is going to be a real challenge’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:00","description":"Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, discusses how to convince people to get vaccinated and if reopening plans will be hindered.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77408139","title":"Former acting CDC director: ‘Herd immunity is going to be a real challenge’","url":"/Health/video/acting-cdc-director-herd-immunity-real-challenge-77408139"}