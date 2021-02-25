What age should you be aware of prevention of heart disease?

More
Univision’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera, discusses with ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton on when is the best time for people to be aware of the risk factors of their heart.
3:50 | 02/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What age should you be aware of prevention of heart disease?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:50","description":"Univision’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera, discusses with ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton on when is the best time for people to be aware of the risk factors of their heart.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"76100032","title":"What age should you be aware of prevention of heart disease?","url":"/Health/video/age-aware-prevention-heart-disease-76100032"}