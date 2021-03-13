-
Now Playing: How long does immunity last from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Bringing back Broadway
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Daylight saving time
-
Now Playing: COVID-19’s devastating impact on live music
-
Now Playing: Texas lawmaker: ‘Listen to the border communities’
-
Now Playing: Grandparents reunite with loved ones
-
Now Playing: FAA fines unruly passenger $14,000
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm system on the move
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video released of gunman who opened fire at outdoor Christmas concert
-
Now Playing: Biden begins ‘Help is Here’ tour to tout COVID relief bill
-
Now Playing: Biden targets Fourth of July for some normalcy to return
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s family $27 million settlement approved by city council
-
Now Playing: Cuomo: ‘I’m not going to resign. I never harassed anyone’
-
Now Playing: Severe weather causes landslide on Hawaii highway
-
Now Playing: Baby giraffe enjoys outdoors at Indianapolis zoo
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: New York governor remains defiant, refuses to step down
-
Now Playing: Gayle Tzemach Lemmon tells story of women of Kurdish militia who fought ISIS and won
-
Now Playing: People travel to Miami Beach for spring break