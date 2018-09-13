Transcript for Amazing advancements against cancer, but not everyone benefits

Here's some great news cancer related deaths in the US fell by 26%. Of the fourteen years leading up to 2015. That's from the annual report by the American association for cancer research the number of people in the US living with cancer is at an all time high. Survivors and that number will increase as the population continues to age the hard won advancements came from research with scientists now targeting medications at cancer related genes it came from lifestyle changes to cigarette smoking is down way down. Now the typical park the study also point out that all the US armed chairing those benefits. Race country of origin poverty even gender identity give cancer patients a lower chance. The reasons are complicated and that may be the next frontier for cancer research after all if cancer strikes we all should have the same chance of being a survivor. This medical minute I'm gene a Norman ABC news.

