Answering your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine

More
Addressing the grim record-breaking COVID-19 numbers as well as questions and concerns related to the upcoming vaccine.
8:28 | 12/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Answering your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:28","description":"Addressing the grim record-breaking COVID-19 numbers as well as questions and concerns related to the upcoming vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74521072","title":"Answering your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/Health/video/answering-questions-covid-19-vaccine-74521072"}