Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Answering your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"8:28","description":"Addressing the grim record-breaking COVID-19 numbers as well as questions and concerns related to the upcoming vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74521072","title":"Answering your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/Health/video/answering-questions-covid-19-vaccine-74521072"}