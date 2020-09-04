Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

And we turn now to doctor Jenn Ashton she has the latest batch on your questions from the corona virus crisis. So doctor Jenn thanks for being with us again and we're gonna get to our first question which is this a resident. Adult hospital tested positive for -- nineteen while waiting for the results they went back on a patient floor. All the patients that were in contact with his resident were tested. And came back negative is it possible for these patients to become infected at a later date. It is Amy and the tricky thing here is that just because someone has been exposed. To a confirmed positive case is not an indication for testing right now because we don't know the value. Of routine testing in people who are asymptomatic or don't have any signs or symptoms of infection. We need to get that information desperately and down the road we have broad at widespread testing of the general population. Somehow some way. We'll be able to find out the value that a rate now just because you've been exposed it's not an indication for testing. All right and then that we now know that the CDC is recommending that you Wear masks if you go out so this question very pertinent do we need to be even more careful. To not touch our faces. When we are wearing masks since we might be applying virus particles directly onto the mask. Absolutely. And so you and I've talked about this before part of the reason why masks especially the medical version has not recommended for the general public is because. People are not used to having something on their face when I do surgery in OB GY and I'm trained once I have a mass gone once I have gloves on. I don't touch anything that's not sterile meaning the patient and the surgical field. But the late public is not used to that so what we don't want is even with a Bandana. For people to be touching their face more and introducing more viral particles to what. Really is the dangers on eyes nose and mouth rain there is a tendency to adjust because we're not used to it Lawrence you know it it causes it and it sure something so it's something to really be aware of yes. Our next question do we know if asymptomatic carriers share any of the same traits characteristics for example do they tend to be from a certain age group. We don't know that and I know that's frustrating for people to hear but remember the virus is less than four months old so we need to study people who we know what are positive or infected and we also need to study people who have no symptoms. But are infected and and we need to compare those two groups. And in medicine and science we make the first step of the scientific process. With basic observation and we're not even there yet we do know however that 25% of people who are known to be positive with Coke at nineteen. Show no symptoms whatsoever. Are in this next question is when I hadn't thought out but I'll be curious to hear your answer. Wooded peace barred for women to replace their old makeup. Well that would be expensive. It would be sure to. And right you know and we do know that this virus can live on dry surfaces depending on the surface for anywhere from hours to a few days we don't know about things like makeup brushes or make up I'd. That's recommended that we replace out on a regular basis in general I'm horrible without by the way. But I think if people don't wanna spend that kind of money what you can do is just make some rubbing alcohol with water put it in a spray bottle. Spray off the make up that it's self. And clean the brushes with soap and water that's your best bet right now now that makes a lot of sense and a lot more affordable their doctor Jan Ashton thank you so much we appreciate it.

