Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

We turn again now to doctor Jan ashen who has answers to. A whole new crop of your questions on the corona virus pandemic doctor Jan wheel gets the first question this is a really interesting one. Do we know if everyone who's had it we'll show the antibodies so many people say they've had it though they were tested. Wondering if the antibody test might show they never did we certainly all of people who say hey I think I had it but you don't really now. Absolutely and there's so much hope hinging on this neurology testing or antibody testing Amy. Basically in general the hope is. That went by checking for these antibodies in someone's blood you can divide them up into basically three categories. Those who are susceptible who have never had corona virus those who were may be currently infected those antibodies sometimes can tell us. If you're in that category and then those who have recovered. But it is still too early to know with this particular virus. How those antibodies appear how strong they are how long may last and what degree of immunity. They can give someone so there are so many unknowns but so much hope. Hinging on that because that information will be really critical and this next question Anderson because now worse hearing that 25 to 50% of people who have covered nineteen may be asymptomatic this next question. How exactly does an asymptomatic persons spread the virus is it in their grieving droplets or touch. So remembered the assumption with this corona virus is like other corona viruses the major route of transmission is via respiratory droplets. So there's a lot of attention placed on coughing and sneezing. But we'd still can emit these particles with breathing with talking with laughing. So that is still the presumption that that's the major route of transmission even in someone who is asymptomatic. Because they're still doing those things secondary possibility is obviously. They touch their mouth their face they touch a surface or shake hands with you and then you do the same thing. All right next question I'm allergic tech aspirin and Ibuprofen I get flu shots and haven't had the flu in years. If I get coded nineteen with a fever with what can I take until I can get to a doctor. We'll remember that there are basically two classes of fever reducer is one is a C diminished in or the brand name Tylenol. The other one is the class called non store idol anti inflammatory is like Ibuprofen Advil and Motrin. And so a seat a menace to an absolutely can be used for aches pains and to lower fever. That's generally the fever reducer of choice in a hospital settings about that sounds like that would be a good one for a person with an aspirin or. Ibuprofen allergy I'm really curious to hear your answer to this next one because you referenced this earlier in the broadcast. Our viewer asks in South Korea 116 people cleared of the virus had tested positive again. Does that raise concerns that patients who had eight don't necessarily develop immunity. Well not exactly because remember these people in South Korea who were tested were tested again with a nasal swab they weren't tested with blood antibody testing. So there a couple of possibilities here. Either their test at which they were told they were negative was a false negative no test is a 100% accurate so that's a possibility. They could've had a re activation. Of this virus we see that with other viruses. So that's a possibility. Or they could have been re infected so that is why if I were designing a study Amy and I knew someone was positive. I would test them every single day with a nasal swab well out beyond the point that they had no symptoms and I got a negative just to follow. These types of results in the future but this is the scientific method and that's why we're still doing this research in collecting this data. All right next question all be helping my 77 year old father moved from Atlanta to Nashville in three weeks. I'm worried about possible exposure we will Wear masks. And wash hands the social distancing will be impossible is it advisable to go forward with this plan. Well obviously Amy you know II can't give direct medical advice. Via the television. But you have to weigh risk benefit it's they're asking the re questions this is a vulnerable population. Being older and again there's only so much that social distancing mask wearing and hand hygiene can do it can do a lot. So I would wait with anything like this does it have to be done now or can it possibly Pope be postponed. What are the risks of doing it what are the risks of not doing it what are the benefits of doing it and what are the benefits of not doing it. All right doctor Jan -- we appreciate all of your advice and expertise. And remember to everyone who's watching you to consider that your questions to doctor Ashton. On her ins to Graham at doctor Jay. Ashton.

