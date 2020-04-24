Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Well, time for answers to your many questions about the coronavirus from our Dr. Jen Ashton, and Dr. Jen joins us once again so I'll get to the first one. If we had symptoms but didn't get tested, how did we know when we can go back to work or socialize? That is such a difficult question to answer, Amy, and we only have the CDC guidelines at this point to help guide that re-entry or return to work. So basically two categories as per the CDC recommendations, one is people who have had a test, so if you had the nasal swab which is a pcr test that said you had coronavirus, you have two options, it's either three days without fever and seven days since symptoms began or in theory you could get another test that shows you are negative, but this is logistically problematic because testing access was so difficult for so many people to begin with that it's hard now to use a negative nasal swab as a return to work criteria, but I hope that in the future we may start to see that. Okay, and your next question, do people who've had a more severe case of covid-19 develop more or stronger antibodies or do they have weaker antibodies? Well, we don't know. So when you talk about antibodies, remember, that's the immune response to being exposed or infected with a virus and here are two important terms, affinity of those antibodies and titer levels. So titer level is how many do you have and affinity, how well do they work to block that virus in the future and we don't know right now whether you can have a high level but low affinity or a high affinity but a low level so right now that's where a lot of the research is so just saying you have the antibodies, unfortunately, doesn't tell us how protected we are in the future. Okay, and speaking of people who have antibodies, we've been talking a lot about plasma donations to help people who are critically ill, but this next question is a little twist on that. Can the plasma of a recovered covid-19 patient be given to someone who never had the virus? Basically could the recovered person's antibodies protect this person from getting infected? Well, that's basically kind of the premise between developing a vaccine as prevention is showing a little bit of that infection to a person who's healthy so that our body can acquire its defense mechanisms to protect us in the future. Right now research is ongoing with convalescent plasma both as a treatment for someone who is critically ill or severely ill with covid-19 and as a prevention, and some of that prevention may be able to be used in people regardless of their blood type, so really exciting but basically two potential uses for convalescent plasma, prevention and treatment. Many nonessential businesses are re-opening in the state of Georgia, so this next question is an interesting one for people who live there. When gyms open, should people be wearing masks? Well, the CDC is recommending that most people in the general public wear some kind of face covering to help protect others, so gyms or environments like that, hair salons really no different. But certainly if you're talking about a fitness facility re-opening, those can be hot spots because of all the contact surfaces, so hand hygiene, really, really important as well as covering your face for the protection of others. Okay, Dr. Jen, we appreciate it. Thank you. And can you submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at Well, it is tough enough to

