Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Doctor Jan Ashton is back now with the answers to some questions that are making us. Think today we've been having these conversations behind the scenes as well we'll get to our viewers questions though the first one. My husband and I both have sleep apnea and share a machine to clean our seat. Pat machines my husband is an essential worker working outside of our home. Is it OK to share this scene machine. Very difficult situation because we know right now there's preliminary evidence that C pap machines can Aris allies. The viral particles into the environment that's just the C pap machine assuming. Two people both have their own C pap machine those machines need to be cleaned. Sometimes they'll just share a cleaning machine. We don't have official recommendations are guidance on this yet so if possible you can get your own separate cleaning machine now would be ideal. If not be in touch with your provider and see you know what what their recommendations are all right we've seen the list of symptoms for Kobe in nineteen pro this next question addresses this can code in nineteen. Cause severe hearing problems. We don't really think so yes but here's the qualifier Amy loss of smell and taste which had been reported as symptoms of cold at nineteen in the CDC in fact just added them to their growing list of symptoms. Those are actually central nervous system manifestation so it is possible that some. Types of sharing laws can be affected by cold but nineteen again we don't know whether it's temporary or permanent. We have to track that data and again the virus has about five months old so. We don't know yet right and you know we talked about this next question several weeks ago haven't heard much recently so this is interest saying. The next question I have read individuals with type O blood may be less susceptible to getting code of nineteen. Is there any truth attacks well there's truth in that it was reported in Chinese via and that medical literature but. Very very early on from Wuhan they collected blood types on people who were infected with code in nineteen they found people with type a blood. More susceptible type O blood less susceptible now obviously you can't change your blood type parade nor at this time should it change your perception of the risk. And it definitely needs more research for re now the thinking is that maybe this would be helpful for health care workers to help stratified their risk when caring for patients. But not ready for prime time at a needs a lot more study are and our next question with antibody testing. What if it shows I have both IGM and IGG anybody's what does this mean. I thirty gone this question Amy from several patients we have term member there're a lot of different types of antibodies I GM antibodies usually with other infectious diseases signify. A current infection IGG usually signifies that you have recovered. Again right now people are testing positive for both of those and then they're left to wonder am I still actively infected. We don't know yet I know people don't like to hear that. But we can't just jump to an assumption in medicine and science. And if it but its hasn't been formally studied yet right and the whole and a body results shouldn't change your behavior is well that we know how absolutely not so what do you think you've recovered. Whether you have IGG and a body showing up past infection. Which may or may not be a false positive it should not change your behavior with respect to social distancing. And protecting yourself and others all right doctor Jenn has always think you and you can submit questions to doctor Jan honor -- Graham. As doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.