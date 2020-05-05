Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

After Janet will start with the first question originally the recommendation was to postpone elective procedures yet some offices. Are reopening is it safe to go for these procedures so when you talk about medically save I can assure you because this is going on here and I have a practice. He isn't facilities are taking unprecedented steps to safeguard their patients and their staff and and so things will look different. Other places are really following the guidelines of the state governors and whether or not they can all been. Meant to do these more elective procedures surgeries tests and so forth so again. You do want to check with that location you wanna check with that provider and you should think about you know what am I going for is it something that can wade. Maybe a month or two because he'll want to overburden our health care system or is it something he really just you need to check off your list and and get it done. It's very good advice there next question do we know if mosquitoes. Can spread the virus raining now Amy there is zero indication that this is a blood borne virus we do know the mosquitoes spread a lot of other viruses west Nile Zeke the list goes on and on. But again right now no evidence the brake lining here that code in nineteen spread via blood or mosquitoes to our next question can you explain the specific science on Weiss some. Think a warmer client will haunt. Climate will halt the spread of the virus. Well look this isn't really in she's staying topic because there's so many factors involved it's not just the temperature it's the humidity. It's error vector is and and breezes and how the viral particles move and it's also human behavior remember we do different things when the weather is warmer than we do in the middle of the winter. All of those are unknown and when you hear data about the ability of this virus to survive remember. That is almost always in a laboratory setting so that's in an ideal situation if you will or laboratory setting it's not real life it's not realistic so only time will tell what happens here in the summertime all right a lot of questions surrounding this next question based on recent news headline news. Our viewer asks is there any evidence. That this virus is man made. I have to tell you something Amy on February 3 I was at the NIH I was touring the vaccine development lab with doctor Anthony found she I asked him this question verbatim. On February 3 his answer was no. People were looking at that it's and they weren't in denial but remembered -- DNA sequence of this virus was publicly made available very early on and every time something is tested their comparing it they're looking for clues and there's over 90%. Similarity between the DNA fingerprint of this virus. And that that comes from bats so right now. According to doctor Anthony found she no evidence of that at all I'll catch. Doctor Jan Ashton we appreciate it answers in you can submit your question to doctor Jan on her is to grant at doctor.

