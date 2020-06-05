Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

All right so you're here doctor Sanjay answers some questions that our viewers have -- get started here. First question if a person has been confirmed positive for the virus and has recovered for two weeks should they be good to go outside without a mask. No we can't remember. This is a new concept that every one should be wearing a face covering and again the science isn't totally in behind it. But that is the CDC recommendation right now it does represent a major shift. But the point is a couple of things with this question number one we don't know how long someone who's truly been infected with covic nineteen. Can transmit or spread the virus in other words how long can they be infectious or contagious that is unknown and there had been some cases that go out longer than fourteen days. And again remember the concept it's not to protect that person we are supposed to be wearing masks to protect. Others so. Remember it's not about me it's about week so yes that's still applies now right next question I have heard that shouting yelling can actually caused the virus to spread more is this true. It could be so we all need to start with little national. So this is really interesting there was an experimental study that was published in The New England Journal of Medicine so people can know and look at that they took an amazing. Flores an image of the particles that are spewed into the air when people yell. Or shout. And they can go up to 26 feet now we don't know whether that means that that corona virus viral particles can survive that long but it they definitely can propel that long so. We used to say put a mask on a sick person who's coughing or sneezing. Now it's thought to extend to breathing. Talking yelling singing and shouting so you have the more force you put behind that potentially the more viral particles and farther can now we need to start whispering from fluorescent viral particles in its next question I hope no one's eating at home. What is coded tell. This isn't interesting observation now it actually it came to light from the dermatologist who started to see a lot of this on usual skin finding usually in the toes but it could also be in the fingers. Discoloration. Alteration. In some cases pain sometimes mimicking frostbite it's a condition called chilled lanes. We don't know whether that's an immune response a blood vessel clotting response we don't know for sure that it's even. Definitely a in. Association with Kobe nineteen but it's being observed and that's the first step in in medicine is making an observation. Right next question as testing becomes readily available. Should we still be weeding for first responders and those with clear symptoms to be tested. First I love where this person's heart is because yes we have to protect first responders and health care workers in terms of their ability to get tested first because that. Our safety depends lad. The rate now we should be seeing. More access more availability of testing for the average person. You know and medical centers at hospital emergency rooms hopefully soon it urge it cared. But remember it's not just about getting a test for every single person in the country the reagents in those tests everyone in the world needs fat so that's why we need be seeing a bottleneck at some point. OK doctor Jan Ashton think he was always and you can submit questions to doctor Jan on her ins to grant at doctor.

