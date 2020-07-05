Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Well doctor Jan Ashton is back with some answers to your corona virus questions today and we'll start with the first one doctor Janet. Mother's Day is coming up is it safe to sit at the dinner table added distance with your mom if you've been taking proper precautions. And quarantining this is it blessing that. Millions of PM are asking and myself I'm you know I would love to see my mom for Mother's Day but. You have to remember that first while you're talking about sitting at a table. Close contact usually less than six feet you know if your tables anything like mine it's not more than six feet long. Prolonged contact both of those are problematic and eating which is introducing our hands in two hour sticking its nose and mouth so. At baseline this is a risky behavior. And again if you have been in a complete plastic bubble and a bad zero exposure with anyone for two weeks. You could potentially make the argument but it's risk benefit and you have to ask yourself the one deaths. And this is a vulnerable populations so. I unfortunately will not be sharing a meal with my mom now I know it's tough mean perhaps you could stay outside with a mask on and when I will do that I would hang from a death star and that's something at least right next question. With a nicer weather upon us and kids having fun blowing bubbles. Can coated nineteen. Be transmitted through bubbles and what about an inflated balloon at. Lots I and the I would never even you know these quest I would any parent and I can assure you that neither has the NIH the CDC yet. I'm I think we have to be careful not to over think this and go too far over the edge in terms of the white AS. You know in terms of bubbles though it is interesting because they're so been there that's how the bubbles kind of work so that. Probably the virus would be disrupted by that soap viral interface. The hot air balloon blowing up latex balloons no one knows that I mean I think just control the things you can control. That is dedicated right under -- are right we just we talked about this a little bit earlier in the show this next question can you please explain how the virus can mutate to a more dangerous form. Yes so when you talk about mutations of viruses remember this is their job this is what they do this is not a surprise we know that this is gonna happen. Sometimes those mutations are so trivial. That they have no effect on function. But there's always the potential that as they adapt to their new host which is us humans it could become stronger or weaker in terms of being more dangerous. It could attached to a sell more readily it could replicate or. Multiply. More quickly. And it can become more resistant to whatever treatments we have we see that sometimes with influenza so. All of those are possibilities but no evidence that that has happened thus far with cook at nineteen. All right this next question I know is one that you are on a personal level contemplating as well in so many parents are. My youngest is supposed to start college in the fall. As a parent. Should I feel safe with them attending. No easy answer to this questioning yet I am gonna share with you might my personal opinion as a mom and a doctor which is that. We can't put our kids in a sterile plastic bubble environment in general. This is a low risk population of course they have to interact with people who may be more vulnerable. Fled their house to be some kind of measure in checks and balances that it's not an all or none phenomenon. I also tend to look at many colleges or universities like they could be small cities so if they are able to test Trace isolate and kind of respond then adapt to trends going up or down I think that my might be the answer I am hoping that they find a way. Person I think a lot of parents can't exactly the same when council are right you can submit your questions to doctor Jan on her mr. Graham at doctor.

