Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Wow. Dr. Jen is back with a look at some of your new questions that have been coming in. Dr. Jen, never a shortage of questions from our viewers. First one, how safe is it to consume food prepared by friend and neighbors? Well, first of all, very limited hard science on this. This hasn't been formally evaluated in a lab setting. We do need to remember this is not the major route of transmission of know value coronavirus, that would be respiratory. Stomach acid does kill a lot of pathogens. We also have to remember that there are pathogens that are transmitted via food, foodborne illness is something that we see a all the time. When I share personal insights, I always specify and identify it as such, I'm not worried about getting covid-19 from food. That's good to know. Next question, how common are false negatives for covid-19 testing? This is so important. First of all, it really deals with a concept called sensitivity of a test. Sensitivity refers to how often that given test is positive in the setting of someone actually having that disease. When you talk about false-positives, false-negatives, the two important concepts -- how accurate is the test, and how common covid-19 is in your area, that will affect believe it or not the false-negative rate. In terms of some published studies, some tests out there right now could have a false-negative for covid-19 as high as 15% or more. We're still collecting those numbers. Bottom line is, in medicine you rarely hang your hat on one given test result. It's used in constellation with other things. That's a remarkable number. 15%. Potentially. It could be. It's evolving. Okay, next question, with more nonessential businesses reopening what precautions should employees take when returning home from work? Again, we really need to put this into perspective -- yes, covid-19 is top of mind for everyone right now. But think of, you know, six months ago it was influenza, before that norovirus, lot of pathogens that people in any kind of work can be exposed to, so I think some commonsense precautions. The second you walk into your home, wash your hands and wash them well. Then people will do what they feel comfortable with, generally taking off your work clothes, changing into other clothes. And people should do what they feel comfortable with. The next question, if you have to commute for work, is it safer to use public transportation or to use a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber? Tough question. People may not love this answer. But it depends. It depends on when you're going to be commuting, how many people are on the public transportation with you. The cost of ride-sharing, again, we're talking about time exposed and density and space. If you're able to do a ride-share with all of the windows down and only have one person, you're both masked, may be safer than being on a crowded on a bus. It's 6 to one, half a dozen of the other. It's not an easy answer. We can't live our life in a plastic bubble. That's important to remember. Dr. Jen, as always, thank you. You can submit your questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton.

