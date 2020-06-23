Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Good for her. Dr. Ashton here with us to answer your questions about covid-19. So, let's get started. Question number one, any data that shows certain blood types reacting better or worse to a covid-19 infection? So, there have been published reports that came out of China, early on based on observation, people with type a blood were more likely to become infected and seriously ill with covid-19. People with type O blood less likely to be infected. It may be associated also with the severity of disease. Now, here's the take home, don't do a test in medicine unless you know what you're going to do with the result of that test. We can't change our blood type. So, you have to ask the question -- how might we use this information? This is part of genetic testing that's being done on covid patients. These genes that code for the type of our blood, the surface blood type is closely located to the immune function response genes. So there may be some connection it needs ongoing study. But right now, it's just an Another question, hand sanitizer, if you leave it in your hot car, will it become less effective? According to experts, the answer is no. Because it needs to reach a temperature of 600 to 700 degrees fahrenheit to become combustible. We're hoping that a car even on the hottest day in Arizona is not reaching that temperature. Of course, it's better to leave these alcohol-based hand sanitizer in cool environments. If you're out and it's in your car for an hour, short period of time, all indications it will still be effective. One last one here, the age, the youngest age that children should wear masks? According to CDC, not on children under the age of 2. However, when you talk about toddlers and over the age of 2, this is something that's going to require a lot of effort and work on the part of parents. It's going to require practice. Be role models. Put it on dolls. Put it on the toys. They're definitely going to need encouragement especially to explain it and frame it properly, that this is for the protection of other people, it's about we, not me, and they're never too young to start And these things are going to be around for a while. Dr. Ashton, thank you. You can submit your questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton. We turn now to some alarming news we're getting out of the world of sports. Novak Djokovic, the men's world

