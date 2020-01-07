-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Firm urges Tesla shareholders to remove Elon Musk from board
-
Now Playing: Suspect linked to missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen dies by suicide
-
Now Playing: Countdown to CMA Summer Stay-Cay with all-star lineup
-
Now Playing: Parkland shooting survivor achieves major league dream
-
Now Playing: Skin care tips to combat “maskne” amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Salon owner pivots to make soap to keep business alive
-
Now Playing: ‘Dad Gang’ founder talks defying stereotypes
-
Now Playing: Scottsdale mayor talks impacts of Arizona’s surge in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: New York Police Department budget slashed $1 billion
-
Now Playing: Seattle police clear CHOP zone
-
Now Playing: Mother duck follows officer who rescued ducklings
-
Now Playing: Officers photographed near Elijah McClain memorial under investigation
-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Idaho children faces new charges
-
Now Playing: Whale breaches off California coast
-
Now Playing: Popular US beaches to close over July 4th holiday
-
Now Playing: Fauci warns US is 'going in the wrong direction'