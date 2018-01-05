Apple Watch saves teenage girl's life

Deanna Recktenwald saw on the watch that her resting heart rate was 190 beats per minute, prompting her to seek medical attention.
1:06 | 05/01/18

Sunday at church a scary warning appears on Deanna wrecked in Walt's apple watch. I didn't know is going on at all and it questioned as a blue. The eighteen year olds resting heart rate. Hit 190. Beats per minute. It was alarming that watch is telling us to seek medical attention I didn't even know have the capability of getting a bottler. He and his mom I'll registered nurse didn't initially trust the watches accuracy staff but a walk in clinic confirmed. The teams rapid heartbeat I was surprised that it was it was right on it what are they take my time. That's because doctors at Tampa general hospital soon discovered Deanna suffers from chronic kidney disease her kidney boldly operating. At 20%. Instantly started to pray and thank god for her have a now applauds the high tech Christmas gift uncovering a serious health problem. That would have otherwise gone unnoticed. Now that we have some answers to. Why this is happening we can prevent something major from happening on the red.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

