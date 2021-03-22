Transcript for AstraZeneca's executive vice president on new vaccine trial data

AstraZeneca is preparing to apply for FDA emergency use authorization for its coma nineteen vaccine. Newly released 83 trial results show the vaccine is 79% effective against symptomatic early nineteen and 100% effective at her renting hospitalization. Of the findings come after more than a dozen countries most senior temporarily suspended the vaccine over concerns about possible side effects like blood clots. But the trial found no increased risk of blood clots and it's 20000 subject the 20000 test subjects I should say. Earlier this afternoon I spoke with the president of AstraZeneca US we're daughter about those results. This phase three data from Oxford AstraZeneca has US trial shows some promising result she knew explain what they mean from a practical standpoint. Yes we and we are through over as the US results of first of Colo we have shown that vaccine that is effectively 79%. In the prevention of Overton and seeing. That it is always a single review from a certain number but what is even more promising is effect as we have 100 listens to action against severe. Or critical disease that's. That's this trial is very large rocks weasels are showing that the vaccine is do you share in the elderly and over sixty charges and hospital please very important as well of course the Jackson has been Sharon and destroy all to be -- station. All a mole about the results and hopefully this stretching walk all the fight against the amendment. There's not a lot of concern recently over a variance in the virus and whether or not vaccines will continue to protect us against those. How much do we know about that at this point as a relates to this vaccine. So we noted does that seem decisions against UK variance and Andrea highlighting totals are against the Brazilian among the jury's still laws regarding the South Africa one. How Texas the the vaccine is against those and there was very expensive we're very. And we sound recently some countries it cause using the ashes and it can vaccine because of concerns over blood clots and some other side effects what's the latest on that. Let me first I was agreement that was the good noses at in this straw it's always more than 30000 participants. There was no. Imbalance there is no difference between destruction isn't removed she program which is I think you're great result is he's lost we need to very important regulators in the royals demy in Europe as well as an injury in the UK. Firms that made it a little dog days on that it's a that there is no additional risks regarding both occasions. In in the millions of people receives already huge losses in MacArthur seem so all in all eyes always suspicious seriously nowadays is on them one or are these so of course you'll. See moments dorks. Moving forest the all in all we are extremely Jesus euros or in this trial the decision follows exchanged. OK I know you don't have a crystal ball what I saw have to ask this when do you think you will live for emergency authorization and it all goes smoothly when you think we can see your vaccine here and available in the US. There we have good host its we've all of follow the latest men's and women's April for the UA. Of course that's in the hands of the FDA and the questions they may. The good news again isn't and friends. And you should see on the dish. As soon as we have the UA we will deliver. A million doses instantly. Americans and then this in miles another and then another. Friends and millions aren't social she she million doses. Usually that is available in the frozen mounds are the grand granting the UN. Many fingers crossed for that authorization root out our from AstraZeneca we appreciate your time today thank you. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.