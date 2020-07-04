Transcript for How an athlete used his skill set to help small businesses and healthcare workers

Hi, it's Madison keys, please check out the kindness in crisis option. Auction. I have a lot of cool signed gear up there. We're doing personalized videos. If you can, please check it out. All the proceeds from my auctioned-off items is going to no kid hungry. The kindness wins kindness in auction. All the proceeds go directly to supporting the her den story in Minnesota. Kids without access to school lunches are still getting meals. Hey, I'm world champion alpine ski racer Mikaela Shifrin and just want to ask you if are able to go out check the kindness wins foundation, kindness in crisis campaign. I'm auctioning off some really cool gear, autographed gear as well as some personalized selfie videos and some autographed cards. All proceeds will go to covid-19 relief funds. That kindness in crisis effort matches athletes who want to help with those who need it. New York runner David Kilgore wanted to use his skill set to help small businesses and healthcare workers. He went on a 100-mile fund-raising and David plans on using that money to purchase gift cards from financially impacted stores in New York City. Those gift cards will be donated to frontline medical workers in New York allowing them to purchase supportive shoes. From struggling businesses at no cost to them. Here to discuss his fund-raising effort is David Kilgore. Thanks so much for joining us. This is a very -- this is a great idea. Very creative one indeed. What inspired you to do this? Yeah, thank you so much for having me on. I came back from New York City, as it started to expand in the city down to my hometown in Florida, to kind of get away as we knew the virus getting up worse up there. And so I was looking for a new way to challenge myself. I was talking to a buddy of mine, a photographer/videographer who's out there with us. I said, hey, I'm thinking about running 100 miles, would you be down to photograph it? He said, yes. Definitely, sounds great. Through that I started to kind of connect with the dots, if we're going to do this, I would love to find a way to connect a bunch of different people so I kind of learned about Instagram live where people could jump into the screen and interact together. What if I went for a very long run and was able to connect with people all around the world and they're able to work out with me whether it was inside or outside, run along with me, I think that would be awesome. I kept expanding the idea. I personally work in the footwear inside as well. I was like, okay, well, if we have this big audience as well, what if I just put up a donation page and we're able to raise a little bit of money and give back to these struggling retail -- David, I'm curious, how much money have you raised? We're up to $15,500. So really stoked on that. That's amazing. Any advice you'd give to someone out there trying out to help, to use their skill sets? Hone in on your own unique skill sets and try to build off that and yeah, use what you have. And try to give back. It's beautiful how you're inspiring others to get out there to keep moving and help people in the process. It's a totally win-win. David Kilgore, thank you for sharing your story with us. And love, love all your running and how much you're inspiring everyone around you. Thank you so much. You guys have a great day.

