Transcript for Baby born from womb of a dead donor for 1st time

For the first time in the United States a baby has been born using a deceased woman's transplanted uterus. Most womb transplant have evolved living donors but the Cleveland clinic said it wanted to use it deceased woman's uterus to eliminate any risk to the donor. Mother and daughter are not doing well experts say about one in 500 women of childbearing age cannot give birth. Due to problems in the uterus. An alert for dog owners the FDA is spreading the word about a sugar substitute that can be deadly for talks its calls I let all. It can be found in certain breath mints gum peanut butter baked goods into herbal vitamins. Dog owners are being advised to check the label on any food product you share with your pet. And keep items like toothpaste out of reach. A dog that ingests. Site let all could die within one hour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.