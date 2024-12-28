Benefits of taking a digital detox

Dr. Alok Patel discusses the benefits of taking a digital detox, including boosting your attention span, bettering your mental health and strengthening your relationships.

December 28, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live