Now Playing: Biden holds press conference following FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine

Now Playing: Schools looking at ways to address mental health

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Pfizer CEO reacts after COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval

Now Playing: What full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine means for the fight against pandemic

Now Playing: ABC News Live: FDA fully approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Full FDA approval should be ‘good reason’ to get vaccine: Pfizer CEO

Now Playing: Can you get the regular flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?

Now Playing: Watch horse break free on Kentucky highway

Now Playing: Officials: US evacuated about 16,000 people from Kabul in last 24 hours

Now Playing: How to lower the risk of COVID-19 on college campuses

Now Playing: FDA gives Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine full approval, paving way for mandates

Now Playing: 96-year-old veteran wows baseball crowd with rendition of American national anthem

Now Playing: ABC News Live: FDA gives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval

Now Playing: Flash floods kill at least 21 people in Tennessee after 17 inches of rain

Now Playing: What full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine means for the fight against the pandemic

Now Playing: Police officer dies from COVID-19 one day before wedding

Now Playing: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center