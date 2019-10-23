Biogen seeks FDA approval for experimental Alzheimer's drug

The announcement comes as a shock because Biogen killed studies of the same drug, known as aducanumab, in March of this year on the grounds that the drug was unlikely to work.
And now possible breakthrough in the treatment of alzheimer's disease the drug company Biogen says it will seek FDA approval for medication to treat people with the earliest signs of the disease. Earlier this year Biogen scrapped research saying the drug didn't work. The company now says that new analysis suggest it was effective and higher doses but some experts are skeptical for several reasons including the fact that the company. Has not released the data.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

