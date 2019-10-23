Transcript for Biogen seeks FDA approval for experimental Alzheimer's drug

And now possible breakthrough in the treatment of alzheimer's disease the drug company Biogen says it will seek FDA approval for medication to treat people with the earliest signs of the disease. Earlier this year Biogen scrapped research saying the drug didn't work. The company now says that new analysis suggest it was effective and higher doses but some experts are skeptical for several reasons including the fact that the company. Has not released the data.

