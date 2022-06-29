Bob Roth on ‘accessing inner calm’ through transcendental meditation

ABC News’ Mary Bruce spoke with author and meditation expert Bob Roth about the updated version of his worldwide bestseller “Strength in Stillness” on the benefits of meditation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live