Booster shots backed for 65 and older, immunocompromised and front-line workers

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and President Joe Biden are pushing the Pfizer booster shots for eligible people as soon as possible.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live