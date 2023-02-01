Boris Johnson on Ukraine aid and his political future

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sat down with former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and spoke about Ukraine's resilience in part two of their exclusive interview.

February 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live