Transcript for Boy with 1 ear gets life-changing glasses

These new classes are helping eight year old Bentley Ericsson C a lot better but that's just the beginning. I know I sound silly but they don't make classes for kids with one Bentley was born with a complex medical condition. Including microshaft which means his left year never fully formed and for years he struggled with vision problems it was determined that. He was going to have classes like all the other children. He has all these other unique features and I wanted him to test. Land it I wanted him to just didn't want. But is not says they couldn't find a pair that would stay on I did what I mom still. I thought all I can fix this and I went in but like 250 dollars worth that crafting supplies and hearing him on a weekend trying mom engineered something. But here to let children specialty health care they have much more than crafting supplies. And mom engineering known to patients or life in the north phonics prosthetics and CD department they like a good challenge. The create and build devices for patients in every size and color from she lifts to cast embraces small enough to fit a newborn. They eat bulbous prosthetic arm customized to hold a trombone. And a bicycle was shoulder straps rather than handlebars. So of course. They were able to build Bentley a pair of glasses and a strapping system to fit around his hearing aid. He shunt and over his hat a lot of patience do come to us with. Unique situations and we try to come up with a unique solutions for most patients they dream and a they dream it up because they know sometimes it's little things that are really the big things do you like. That happy to see better act yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.