Brazil’s COVID-19 catastrophe

More
ABC News’ Victor Oquendo reports on the dire COVID-19 situation in Brazil, where some 25% of all global daily COVID deaths are being reported, tied in part to a deadly new variant in the country.
4:09 | 03/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brazil’s COVID-19 catastrophe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:09","description":"ABC News’ Victor Oquendo reports on the dire COVID-19 situation in Brazil, where some 25% of all global daily COVID deaths are being reported, tied in part to a deadly new variant in the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"76759729","title":"Brazil’s COVID-19 catastrophe","url":"/Health/video/brazils-covid-19-catastrophe-76759729"}