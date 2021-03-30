-
Now Playing: CDC director gives blunt warning about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 29, 2021
-
Now Playing: Colossal ship freed from Suez Canal
-
Now Playing: Chauvin’s trial, Passover prayers, migrants detained: World in Photos: March 29
-
Now Playing: 185 endangered tortoises found inside suitcase at Galapagos airport
-
Now Playing: Australian farmer saves home from fire then loses it to flood
-
Now Playing: Ship stuck in Suez Canal ‘partially freed’ overnight
-
Now Playing: Massive cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal is partially refloated
-
Now Playing: More than 18,000 migrant children in custody as border crisis continues
-
Now Playing: World’s sexiest bald man is…
-
Now Playing: International outrage mounts as deaths rise in Myanmar
-
Now Playing: Efforts to refloat massive ship blocking Suez Canal expected to resume
-
Now Playing: Iceland residents gather to see volcano lava show
-
Now Playing: Sources say more than 100 protesters were killed by Myanmar police yesterday
-
Now Playing: UK preparing vaccine booster shots for seniors to battle COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: Myanmar sees deadliest week since military coup
-
Now Playing: Shimmering light show over Alberta sky
-
Now Playing: 99-year-old woman becomes oldest Russian combat jet simulator
-
Now Playing: Water seen pouring down off Uluru