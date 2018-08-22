Transcript for Breastfeeding linked to reduced risk of stroke later in life

Stroke is the third leading cause of death. For women and a new study from the American Heart Association has a surprising discovery about something that may be linked to lower stroke risk. Breast feeding. Researchers from the University of Kansas looked at data from women between 1993 to 1998. And asked them if they breast fed their babies and for how long. He checked in with the same women later to see how many had experienced a stroke. Doing who breast red had a lower incidence of stroke this is especially pronounced in nonhispanic black women. Let a 48% lower risk of stroke later in life if they had breast and the longer the woman breast fed over all the lower their incidence of stroke. The medical advice on breastfeeding from the Centre of disease control and prevention is to feed babies for at least six months to improve their health. This study seems to give mom even more motivation to try it with this medical minute I'm Jane Orman ABC news.

