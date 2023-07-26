Bronny James recovering after going into cardiac arrest

A family spokesperson said James is in stable condition and out of the ICU. The 18-year-old basketball star, and son of LeBron James, collapsed while practicing at USC and was rushed to the hospital.

July 26, 2023

