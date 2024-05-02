Brothers on TikTok show the world autism is a superpower

Max, who has autism, and his brother Jake are amassing millions of followers and even more views on social media. They want to show the world that autism is a superpower. ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.

May 2, 2024

