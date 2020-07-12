Transcript for Many California counties in full lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise across US

Epidemiologist ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein. Good morning to you doctor cases again are on the rise hospitals feeling the pressure. Most of California is now in a full on lockdown likely side in the spraying. And I want to ask you should the rest of the country be heading in that same direction. Good morning units a great question I mean as we've seen in this car pandemic what we're trying to do is reduce the pressure on hostile to pass you know mr. flatley occur carts. Because we don't do that in the hostels are brought to the brain and actually start to cedar real issues the promise lock down our extreme strategy but California thought that's what they needed huge to get this pandemic. Under control but I do think that we can wait walked out straight right. We can't keep or schools opened by trying to reduce car tax increase testing reducing indoor dining. National mess ready still yet to do dash. And a national testing strategy we have yet to implement real full fledged Ricky T this pandemic down so. It's not really Barton are like lock down or not but it's targeted. Intervention efforts are needed and marks in Massachusetts we still have indoor gardening still have casinos opened teachers are. Are really on the rise we have to listen the CC which is currently recommending stay at home limit nonessential gathered that's what we need to do to get through these next few months. And talking about his nonessential gathering there are a lot of warnings before Thanksgiving have we seen those concerns becoming a reality and how do you expect those numbers will change things for all of us. Yes we're just. Now starting to see the impact of Thanksgiving trouble were remember we wanted some of these issues with veto last week. Flags and people getting tested Larson reporting from why hasn't state and like just because the nation's current in the bars it sometimes. That Thanksgiving dishes now certify to catch up. The average number of teachers at an average is 891 thousands significant. But we want to impact a possible stations for a couple weeks. And deaths for comes weeks after back. The problem I have been concerned that I happen is that we're begging to get into Christmas Strobl. Right as we're seeing the impact the Thanksgiving and so. And it's increasing the ability to see strident excuses. And we're still months away from really having herd immunity when it comes to this RC. And talking about that herd immunity in the hope kind of resting in this vaccine it's a big week for Pfizer's Kobe vaccine candidate. We know health care workers in those living in the long term care facilities we'll get the vaccine first. What do we expected timeline will be from there for the rest of us. Right so that the average person it's still going to be many months we have to think about fare immoral and tracked Karen distribution. This vaccine within the community and this is why they develop these skewers those that are greatest risk of infection. And those at greatest risk of spreading great support those people what this group 18 clearly is that health care personnel warrant term care facility. So those are really get it first here that's where most of those twenty million doses are gonna go. Net and Wendy it's essential workers a lot of people that's about eighty million people. And feeds one C which is adults with high risk conditions and and those that are over 6500. Million soar well ancient many months before Woolsey the broad population having access this vaccine I should mention. The states do how we win they'll be able to understand local car text to make decisions on where it goes back teens should go. The other issue that you know we've seen in argued and sex and death that's real gaps in this country where there just isn't the capacity to deliver the vaccine especially as we know about. Existing disparities and who's been quick access to care who doesn't. This sexy could exacerbate those vaccines or those disparities as well so we really have to keep bill pounced on making sure there's equitable distribution of this vaccine coming to the marks don't just make one plug. B we do have a good vaccine are ready which is the flu shot we don't agree got taken back. It's hard to get it let's limit your car on our health care systems by at least I'm making flew a big deal this year. Yet what I'm talking about getting a vaccine when you can't ignore the fact there's still a lot of skepticism our round these cuddly vaccines and her a lot of people. Concerned really concerned about the long term effects. Do you think that people should be worried or is this safe for people to take. Meets these vaccine trials are the largest it ever being conducted the vaccine can. That thousands of volunteers have been in east Charles that the issues that we see are incredibly minor now we'll get to see some met the heated this week that's crisis starts so let see this data tomorrow it'll be able to really take a closer look but these trials were done meticulously there were Dartmouth all the rate controls in place. Again at a steel that we've never seen before so we're no cut corners it was no rushing. But again let's look at the data and and really inform the public and really engage the public take to prevent any misinformation that by Vince yeah. Now a lot of people will be watching for that data coming out doctor Brownstein thank you so much for being with us this morning. Thank you thank you.

