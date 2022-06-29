CDC director Rochelle Walensky orders agency overhaul after pandemic missteps

ABC News medical contributor and Standford Children’s Health Physician Dr. Alok Patel discusses the CDC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live