CDC expected to recommend boosters for children, 5 to 11

Dr. Simone Wildes, South Shore Health infectious diseases specialist, discusses the timeline of when booster shots could be available for children ages 5-11 pending CDC approval.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live