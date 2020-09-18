-
Now Playing: Will you have to get a yearly COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Trump calls CDC director 'confused' after vaccine mask contradictions
-
Now Playing: Out of 8 companies, just 3 vaccines are in final stage of trials
-
Now Playing: After rebuke from Trump, CDC director backed by top disease experts
-
Now Playing: New study shows wearing glasses daily may protect against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How safe is indoor dining during COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: How to tell the difference between COVID-19 and flu
-
Now Playing: CDC head says no vaccine for all until late 2021
-
Now Playing: Brain surgery may combat opioid addiction
-
Now Playing: Can eyeglasses reduce the risk of COVID infection?
-
Now Playing: Are you experiencing signs of COVID-19? Here’s what to do once you know them
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?
-
Now Playing: CDC director responds to Trump’s COVID-19 vaccine timeline
-
Now Playing: What is the difference between antimicrobial and antibacterial?
-
Now Playing: How does COVID-19 affect young people?
-
Now Playing: Satellite images show smoke from wildfires spreading across nation
-
Now Playing: News research shows importance of wearing mask properly
-
Now Playing: Trump official apologizes, US nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths