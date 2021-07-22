Transcript for CDC masking policy remains 'individual choice' for vaccinated people

I want to be about our need to come together against a common enemy Cyrus Kobe to an adoptive parents. Delta parent and spreading with incredible efficiency and now represents more than 83%. Of the virus circulating in the United States. Compared to the virus we have circulating initially in the United States and started a camp and I. Delta Marion is more aggressive and much more transparent and all than previously circulating strain. It is one of the dean most infectious assets are arson while. And I was scene and might aren't your career. What we're really dealing with. Is effectiveness. Against serious disease leading to hospitalization. And in some cases death and since the dope the very end. Is as doctor Wilensky said now 83%. In this country. It's the one we're dealing wit. So even though we have seen. Infections after vaccination. Referred commonly too as breakthrough infections. The effectiveness. Against severe disease. Is still substantial. Which is yet again. Another argument which all of us say continually. Get vaccinated and offers good protection against disease. If you are untaxed and he and you should continue to Wear masks to protect yourself against others are around you and more are currently. She going to get vaccinated she's getting better liars tax and we have always Hispanic community is local communities have to look at what was going on locally and we have Barry had urged in this country right now. In areas that have a I am a disease. And low amounts of vaccination. That you don't see if you're unvaccinated you should capsule would be wearing a mask if you're backs in the U you have exceptional level of protection on that vaccines. And you may shouldn't happen Baxter are actually my honey why we were not enough has very into the strikes that's been consistent with our cities baton since it out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.