Transcript for Celebrating self care

I'm not yet been any downtown Los Angeles at the first ever felt here are some heat of the night create and cold today at community through email on here is. And this is the first time taking place here celebrating everything self care. How all of those things everybody cares so much. A world where we're burning out faster we're working on tonight's the night but also fight night and we spoke today founder happy and healthy Jacqueline Johnson collided. Where we isn't it created some parents and because it's the focus on working women and women are working harder than her but they're also didn't parents also we want it. Flirt like at 73 billion dollar loan industry from the box I'm all Clinton personal sites find out how women are actually here. Compared definitely having a moment anything because we're working harder than ever I heatedly and bubbled to the top because you know even coming from that era. Sir culture Akron for being found an army you know they're working under. Possibly connect it would anybody believe anything different Lacey Peterson's numbers like. We cannot disconnect parts of the nine I don't mean to mark I think I'd have my tonight film we're going to be working our way we. Tara comes to life itself apparently comes the front of conversation. Pain so now okay. I'm hoping something like reiki healing crystals all these kind of fun night yet things we hot here. The end of the day so here is really a personal thing and what you need to get myself every single day meantime I'm very. We're calling out my convenient you re. You know. Nowhere and I thank you can yeah. Okay I'm doing something. And ship it. Need. Yeah women and I'm getting hungry I'm. I don't like yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.