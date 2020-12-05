Transcript for Celebrating International Nurses Day

It's international nurses day, and the birthday of Florence nightingale. No better time than to meet nurse Jenna and her decision to step up her service. I'm a registered nurse. I've been a nurse for over ten years. And spent seven of those years in the nursing department. Nursing is an amazing profession. You get to be there at the beginning of life, you get to be there at the end of the life and everything in between. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a nurse, and by the age of 23, I was blessed to be in a level 1 trauma center working as an E.R. Trauma nurse. A little over a year ago, I started feeling exhausted. Overwhelmed. When I became a mom, the stress of the E.R., you know, started being a lot and I started feeling burned out and had a big desire to spend more time at home. I transitioned out of the hospital and I took a job at an outpatient surgery center. In Arizona when the pandemic started hitting, our governor started giving his executive orders. One of those executive orders included shutting down elective surgeries for a period of time. When the cases started rising in Arizona, I had a tug to return to the emergency room. I have the training, I have the ability and I have the desire to help those patients. So I recently accepted a job with banner health and I'm now going to be a registered nurse. I'm excited to get back in the E.R. I miss it. It's a fast-paced environment. You never know what's coming through the doors. So if I can be there to give joy or comfort to these patients, that's what nursing is about. That's why I went into nursing. To be here for these patients. I felt like it was a blessing to step back into the hospital. The nurses have been working really hard for the past few months. I can only imagine how hard it's been for the nurses. I pray that we never see anything like this again because this is awful. But to see everyone build each other up, work together, come together, to me that's the most if there are nurses out there wanting to get back into the hospital I would strongly encourage to do it. This is the time. There are so many opportunities on so many different levels and if you're able and willing and wanting to, I say go for it. A huge thank you to Jenna and of course to all the nurses in our lives for your hard work and your service.

