Chewing gum while walking may lead to weight loss

Chewing gum isn't the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of weight loss.
0:40 | 05/29/18

Transcript for Chewing gum while walking may lead to weight loss
Fact check of all started with the benefits of walking and chewing gum at the same time now so a new study shows that chewing gum while walking. Actually burns more calories than walking with outgun yet apparently have to do with your heart beating in a rhythm with the repetitive motion in this case the killing of them. About only works in men over forty. Okay so small that a sector there those men burned an additional two calories. Per minute oh while walking okay ahead on so you can burn off an entire dairy queen blizzard. After walking for 38 miles. Ari. I think Fox. News you can use.

