Transcript for Chicago's United Center limiting vaccination appointments to Chicago residents

This morning big changes to the State's largest vaccination site. Officials now limiting vaccination appointments at the United Center to Chicago residents only. At least for the time being. The shift comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency pushed for the vaccine to reach communities most impacted by the pandemic. The agency says that the first group of seniors who signed up at the UC. Or mostly from outside Chicago prompting the change as reservations expanded Sunday to people under phase one B plus. But even some Chicago residents like burning pharaoh had issues signing up image in his life. Barbarian. Acts. I respect to a known united centerstate bigger game. Being 08 could take more people. Integrated unit headed everybody. The stock dock the website is to book appointments went down Sunday then reappeared with changes asking people to confirm their location. Residents who live in the city could not broken appointments due to the crash now the slots are gone. She can't try and use it used to that she gave out his. Doubts marijuana now ice yeah there are. Some who booked appointments got a cancellation notice if their address was outside. City limits.

