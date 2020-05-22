Transcript for Child inflammatory syndrome appears connected to COVID-19

Yeah. Okay. We don't know everything about this virus and we've really got to be very careful particularly when it comes to children. Because the more and more we learn. Seeing things that was this virus can do deputies from the studies in China or in Europe for example right now children representing. Call ninety. Who actually a very strange inflammatory center. Similar costs are peace. This confirmatory Sandra. Is more frightening. Then opened respiratory illness and someone's. Because. It inflames the heart. And they're still exploring this. Soul. You make a decision on the facts. What do you do when they keep changing practice. We'll caution from. Especially when it's our merchant. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.