China races to contain COVID-19 outbreaks in major cities

Lucas Crouch, an American teacher who has been under lockdown in Shanghai since April 1, discusses living under China’s strict COVID-19 restrictions as he and his wife prepare to welcome a baby.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live